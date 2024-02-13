Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

RENO, Nev. – A Nevada teen who is accused of committing a double homicide involving family members reportedly called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I just couldn’t resist the urge to kill somebody,” according to 2 News Nevada.

Responding officers arrived at the scene on Friday at about 4:17 p.m. They discovered a deceased father and his young son at their home in Reno. The accused killer was identified as 17-year-old Mashenka Reid. She apparently confessed to murdering her dad and younger brother when she called police on herself, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal, which cited court documents.

“I shot my dad. I shot my brother. My brother is dead,” Reid told a 911 dispatcher, according to the news outlet.

The dispatcher asked if either one was breathing. Reid said she didn’t know, while also stating she dropped the handgun, which was later recovered by police, court records revealed.

Reid wasn’t the only one to call 911. Neighbors near the Silver Sky Parkway home also called police and said they heard arguing that occurred as well as gunshots, the Gazette-Journal reported.

While the killing was taking place, Reid’s mother and sister hid in a locked bedroom. They were found unharmed as officers cleared the residence.

Reid’s brother, “approximately a 4- or 5-year-old juvenile,” was shot in the head and “lying on a couch in the living room,” according to court documents.

Officers found her father inside the apartment with gunshot wounds to his chest and back. Both victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

The 17-year-old girl was taken into custody and charged as an adult with two counts of open murder and one count of attempted murder, according to records from the Washoe County Jail, where she’s being held, Fox News Digital reported.

Reid is scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Law enforcement authorities did not disclose what motivated the killings.

