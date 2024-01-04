Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – Court cameras caught the violent outburst of a felon who was about to be sentenced for a crime as he leaped over the bench and went after a judge in Las Vegas, according to reports.

Deobra Redden, 30, was in Clark County District Court to be sentenced on an attempted battery charge with substantial bodily harm when he launched himself over the judicial bench on Wednesday. He then came into contact with Judge Mary Kay Holthus, forcing her against the wall, before a brawl ensued between the convicted man and court officials that left one receiving treatment at a local hospital, KSNV reported.

As a result of the emotional eruption, Redden will be hauled back into court Thursday to face multiple new felony charges, which include battery against a protected person, meaning the judge and court staff, officials confirmed.

“Deobra Redden was present for a sentencing hearing this morning, with regard to the charge of attempt battery with substantial bodily harm,” Court Information Officer Mary Ann Price said in a statement.

Judge Holthus “experienced some injuries,” she said, but was not hospitalized. A courtroom marshal was in a stable condition, she added.

According to KSNV, the deputy marshal suffered a head injury that required stitches.

“We commend the heroic acts of her staff, law enforcement, and all others who subdued the defendant. The court remains committed to a safe and secure courthouse and courtrooms. We are reviewing all our protocols and will do whatever is necessary to protect the judiciary, the public and our employees,” Price concluded.

Court video shows that in the moments prior to the attack, Redden told the court that he was “in a better place in my mind” and was now working, KSNV reported.

WATCH VIDEO

Before Redden’s temper flair-up, he also told the judge, “I feel like I shouldn’t be sent to prison, but if it’s appropriate for you, then you gotta do what you gotta do.”

His attorney had argued for a suspended sentence, yet Judge Holthus told Redden that she would nevertheless impose a custodial sentence due to his crime and (unspecified) past convictions, NBC News reported. “I appreciate that but I think it’s time he got a taste of something else, because I just can’t with that history,” she said, before beginning to deliver his sentence. Redden is then heard to swear at the judge before jumping over the bench toward her. “Hey, get off her! Don’t do this,” someone is court is heard saying, in addition to, “What the hell is wrong with you?” during the melee as a steady alarm is sounded.