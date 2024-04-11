Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – O.J. Simpson, known for his Hall-of-Fame career as an NFL running back with the Buffalo Bills, and later for his infamous murder trial in the mid 90s, has died, his family announced Thursday.

Simpson, 76, was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year. His family announced the polarizing figure’s death on social media, KTLA reported.

“On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer,” the X post reads. “He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

Simpson, who engaged in several endeavors following his football career, including acting and broadcasting, was found not guilty in 1995 of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, but was later found liable for their deaths in a civil trial.

Prior to his death, Simpson had paid very little of the $33.5 million civil judgment.