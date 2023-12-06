Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – Hysteria occurred Wednesday when a shooting was reported at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas. At least three people were wounded and the gunman is dead, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

The 11:45 a.m. shooting occurred at Beam Hall, officials at UNLV said. This is the home to the business school, as well as the student union, which is next door. Officers responded and “engaged” the suspect, officials confirmed, ABC News reported.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill said there are three victims whose conditions are unknown. He added, “That number could change.”

Flights were temporarily paused at Las Vegas’ Harry Reid International Airport during the confusion due to the close proximity of the airport runways to UNLV, and since the law enforcement response included air support, according to an official briefed on the incident.

Students were instructed to shelter in place as UNLV said police worked to evacuate buildings.

After a period of time, police confirmed there was no further threat to the university, which said it will remain closed for the rest of the day.

UNLV students are being asked to keep their hands in the air as they evacuate campus after the shooting pic.twitter.com/tuJuIMwgNz — Las Vegas Locally 🌴 (@LasVegasLocally) December 6, 2023

BREAKING: Active Shooter at UNLV #LasVegas #UNLV What we know so far: RUN, HIDE, FIGHT seems to be the mantra replacing “shelter in place” Apple Maps hid the names of the campus buildings during the shooting (screenshot). Is this a new protocol? How does this information… pic.twitter.com/dHRmCINfVS — 8traq (@8traq_truth) December 6, 2023

Just in: Las Vegas shooting – full briefing with the Clark County sheriff, University Police head, and Clark County fire chief on the active shooter situation at UNLV. pic.twitter.com/XOuOc3UWAG — AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) December 6, 2023

A motive and suspect information has not yet been released.