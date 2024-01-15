Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LAS VEGAS – An officer with the Clark County School District Police Department was found unresponsive and died from an unspecified medical episode while on duty last week. He will be honored in the days to come.

Officer Andrew Craft died on Wednesday, Jan. 10, after a student found him unresponsive at Mojave High School. Fellow officers performed CPR on Craft to no avail, Clark County School Police Officers Association President Matthew Caldwell said, according to 8 News Now.

🔹 Blessed Are The Peacemakers 🔹 Police Officer Andrew Craft Clark County School District Police Department, Nevada End of Watch: Wednesday, January 10, 2024#EnoughIsEnough #OfficerDown #EOW #ThinBlueLine pic.twitter.com/tYQufYEEP9 — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) January 15, 2024

Craft, 37, had been with the agency since 2018. Prior to that he served with the Nevada State Police, FOX 5 Las Vegas reported.

In addition to working as a patrol officer, Craft recently earned his motor officer certification.

Craft is survived by his father, a brother, and his 16-year-old son. A public memorial in his honor is set for 10 a.m. on Thursday, January 18, at Central Church in Henderson.