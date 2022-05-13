Handyman arrested after alleged violent sexual assault of elderly client

Tulsa, OK.– Tulsa police arrested a handyman after they say he violently raped a 70-year-old woman at her home, resulting in “extremely serious injuries.”

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers responded to a call at the home on May 4 when the victim reported that her handyman beat her and sexually assaulted her inside her home.

The woman was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries to her head, face and body.

Elga Harper, 40, was taken into custody on Tuesday after being on the run for a week. Harper was charged with two counts of first-degree rape, first-degree robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and battery, and assault and battery by means likely to produce death.