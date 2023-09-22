Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TULSA, Oklahoma — A former Tulsa Public Schools employee is charged in federal court in connection to around $600,000 in missing funds.

KJRH reports that an investigation into TPS’ former head of the Talent Management Department Devin Fletcher began in the summer of 2022 when an internal audit revealed around $17,000 in mismanaged funds.

Fletcher resigned from his role around the same time.

In April, an independent audit found identified around $364,000 in questionable contracts.

As the investigation continued, the number increased to approximately $500,000.

The court alleged that Fletcher and his conspirators created documentation stating one of the conspirators would provide consulting services for TPS and the Foundation, but there is no evidence those services were performed.

In light of the investigation, State Superintendent Ryan Walters claimed the embezzled funds justified the call for former TPS Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist’s removal. Gist resigned last month.

In the charges filed against Fletcher on Sept. 18, the court argues, “Fletcher created, altered, and fabricated fraudulent invoices, purchase orders, and supporting documents that caused a loss of at least $603,992.32 to TPS and [the Foundation for Tulsa Schools].”

Fletcher entered a standard not guilty plea and was released without bond on the condition that he couldn’t have contact with anyone from TPS.