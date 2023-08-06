Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Tulsa, Oklahoma – An Oklahoma suspect is accused of stomping on a 71-year-old woman’s face after she reportedly said something “he did not like,” according to police.

Donovan Anderson was charged with aggravated assault and battery on an elderly person after the Thursday incident, which took place at around 5:45 p.m according to Fox News.

Tulsa police officers responded to reports of an older adult woman being attacked near 21st and Sheridan streets. A lieutenant found the injured woman, who was being cared for by multiple witnesses.

“The Lieutenant found the 71-year-old victim with severe facial, head, and body injuries,” Tulsa Police Department explained in a statement. “The woman had shoe tread prints on her face and was unable to speak.”

According to police, the woman is 5’4” and weighs 115 pounds, while Anderson is 5’8” and weighs 145 pounds. Police said she is expected to survive her injuries.

Witnesses told police that they saw Anderson kicking and punching the victim.

“Donovan Anderson said he beat the woman because she said something wrong to him that he did not like,” the police’s statement added. “We believe the victim had just gotten off the bus and was walking to her house when the attack happened.”

