WASHINGTON, D.C. — A Florida man accused of several crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol Riot is dead, according to federal prosecutors.

David Kennedy Homol, 55, of Umatilla, Florida, was charged in January with multiple counts of obstruction of an official proceeding, civil disorder and assaulting, resisting or impeding police, WUSA 9 reported.

Homol, who attended the “Stop the Steal” rally with his brother, was accused of using a piece of plastic PVC, which had been carrying a flag, as a weapon.

The Trump supporter (evident by images of he and his brother carrying an American flag and a Trump flag) was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges by the FBI on Jan. 10, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, according to the Justice Department.

Following his arrest, Homol was released on his own personal recognizance and scheduled to appear before a magistrate judge in D.C. on May 21.

However, on Tuesday, federal prosecutors filed a motion for abatement of prosecution saying they had received a police report confirming Homol had died on April 18.

Although WUSA 9 did not report on a cause of death, the Post Millennial said Homol died by suicide. Moreover, the news outlet reported it was the fifth suicide by a J6 defendant.

His death was due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to The Epoch Times.

Homol’s much younger half-brother, Dillon Paul Homol, 25, of Coco Beach, Florida, was also charged. He pleaded guilty in September 2023 to three misdemeanor counts of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building while a fourth charge of obstruction was dismissed. He was sentenced in January to two years probation and was ordered to pay a $4,000 fine, according to the DOJ.

Biden’s Justice Department proudly proclaims, “In the 36 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,265 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol.”