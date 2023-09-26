Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

(Fearless) Actor and filmmaker Nick Searcy — best known for portraying Chief Deputy United States Marshal Art Mullen on FX’s “Justified” — joined Jason Whitlock on his show, “Fearless,” last week to shed more light on the political persecution and prosecution of the alleged “insurrectionists” at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021. Sarah McAbee joined Searcy and Whitlock in the conversation.

Sarah’s husband, Colton, was a deputy in Franklin County, Tennessee, but has spent the last two years in a D.C. jail for attempting to save lives on January 6. He was arrested in August 2021 and faces eight separate federal charges, despite new video evidence that appears to corroborate his detailing of events and pushes back against the charges and narrative surrounding his role that day, according to Fearless.

Although Colton McAbee has been offered a plea bargain from D.C. prosecutors, he has rejected a “deal” as he maintains his innocence and demands his day in court.

Can Colton McAbee get a fair trial inside Biden’s beltway? How are these political prisoners maintaining sanity, and what can you do to help the prisoners and families of January 6? Whitlock, Searcy, and Sarah McAbee discuss these questions as well as the fate of the J6 inmates.

Furthermore, Whitlock highlights the documentary, “Capitol Punishment,” and an upcoming project Searcy is involved in related to the J6 prosecutions.

WATCH INTERVIEW (If it doesn’t get censored and pulled by YouTube)

