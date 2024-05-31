Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

TAYLOR, Texas – A knife-wielding man was shot by a homeowner in Central Texas late Monday night, according to law enforcement officials.

The armed home intruder was identified by the Taylor Police Department as 23-year-old Austin Sumpter, a resident of Thrall, Texas. After being shot while allegedly committing the crime, he was transported to a local hospital and treated for his wounds. He was later arrested and charged with burglary, Fox News reported.

Taylor officers responded to a call regarding a burglary in progress about 11:30 p.m. on Monday. The homeowner said the suspect was armed with a knife while trying to break into his home.

While enroute to the call, the homeowner shot the armed intruder as he reportedly tried to make his way into the residence.

Upon arrival, officers found the suspect, identified as Sumpter, lying on the front porch suffering from a single gunshot wound to his hip.

Moreover, police recovered a large knife and sheath inscribed with the words, “Hail Satan,” which Sumpter had in his possession, officials said.

Sumpter was transported to an area hospital where he remained for two days while being treated for his injuries.

Meanwhile, detectives obtained a warrant for his arrest, charging him with with burglarizing a residence with the intent of committing a felony, Fox reported.

On Wednesday, once Sumpter was medically cleared, he was taken into custody and booked at the Williamson County Jail.