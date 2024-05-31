Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

By Crime Watch MN

MINNEAPOLIS – A Minneapolis police officer is dead, and another was injured when they were fired upon while responding to a report of a shooting in the Whittier neighborhood on Thursday evening.

Four civilians were also reportedly shot in the incident that played out about 5:20 p.m. on the 2200 block of Blaisdell Avenue South.

The fallen officer has been identified as Jamal Mitchell, who had only been with the department for about a year-and-a-half. Mitchell made headlines in February of last year after he and another officer rescued an elderly couple from their burning residence on his third day on the job.

“Jamal was engaged to be married. Jamal died a hero, and like police officers in Minneapolis standing behind me here and everywhere, he was one of the few who have the courage to stand up and answer the call every single day. He died doing what we asked him to do for the rest of us,” said Chief Brian O’Hara.

The fallen Minneapolis police officer has been identified as Jamal Mitchell. He was on the job just over a year. A father and a hero who was recognized for saving two elderly people from their burning home on just his 3rd day on the job in Mpls. pic.twitter.com/aTzQW9NjQV — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) May 31, 2024

According to dispatch audio from the time of the incident, officers were first dispatched to the location on a report of a shooting. As officers arrived, one aired that they were being fired upon. A dispatcher also aired that firefighters may have taken gunfire upon arrival and that there was an active shooter. During the chaotic dispatches, an officer was reported to be down, and there were reports of several other possible victims.

POLICE ARE BEING SHOT AT. — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 30, 2024

Several images and videos were provided to Crime Watch from bystanders that showed the massive police and medical response to the scene.

Massive police response from multiple agencies at the scene of the mass shooting in Minneapolis where at least four civilians and two officers have been shot. 22nd and Blaisdell Ave S pic.twitter.com/fhCzYWoRSE — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 30, 2024

Facts later provided in a press conference by Mayor Jacob Frey, BCA Superintendent Drew Evans, and Assistant Police Chief Katie Blackwell confirmed that Officer Mitchell was fired upon by the suspect in an “ambush” as Mitchell had been trying to help people, including the suspect. Superintendent Evans indicated that Mitchell encountered the suspect in a “close encounter” about two blocks from the original scene where others were eventually found shot. Evans indicated that there was video of the deadly encounter, presumably from body-worn cameras, but that wasn’t confirmed in the press conference.

Another officer was injured in an exchange of gunfire with the suspect, who was later declared dead at the scene. The other officer’s injuries were not life-threatening, Evans said, and he also confirmed that a firefighter received non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire.

A bystander was also injured by gunfire, Evans said. Two other victims were found at the original shooting scene on Blaisdell; one was declared deceased at the scene, the other was gravely injured, Evans said.

There were few details offered about the suspect and the circumstances of the original shooting, and Superintendent Evans said that was information the BCA will be working to gather in their investigation.

Officers from multiple agencies gathered at Hennepin Healthcare in downtown Minneapolis and formed a procession to escort Mitchell’s body to the medical examiner’s office late Thursday night.

More video of officers at HCMC in downtown Minneapolis preparing to escort the body of Officer Jamal Mitchell. pic.twitter.com/k1wCfp7w0X — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) May 31, 2024

Officers from multiple agencies were holding the scene of the shootings and blocking off several streets into early Friday morning while the BCA was on scene collecting evidence and documenting the scene, according to dispatch audio.

Mitchell leaves behind a young son.

Reporter Liz Collin posted a statement provided by Imran Ali, general counsel for the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association, that expressed frustration and outrage at the continued violence perpetrated against police.

JUST IN: Exclusive statement from Imran Ali, former prosecutor and MPPOA general counsel: “I am sad, frustrated and outraged. Today we have lost another hero. As the Minneapolis Police Department mourns the loss, we collectively must do better. As we work on burying another… — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) May 31, 2024

Gov. Tim Walz has ordered flags at state buildings to fly at half staff on Friday, May 31 in honor of Officer Mitchell.

Alpha News will continue to follow developments in this story.

Minnesota Crime Watch & Information publishes news, info and commentary about crime, public safety and livability issues in Minneapolis, the Twin Cities and Greater Minnesota.

This article appeared at Alpha News and was reprinted with permission.

