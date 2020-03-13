BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – A convicted felon has been charged in the Wednesday shooting of a Birmingham police sergeant during an auto theft investigation.

Kenneth Dewayne Whitehead, a 40-year-old southwest Birmingham man, is charged with two counts of attempted murder, the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office confirmed. Whitehead – one of three suspects detained in connection with the shooting – was also shot during the exchange of gunfire. His bonds will exceed $2 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police identified Whitehead as the shooter, Al.com reported. The State Bureau of Investigation led the shooting aspect of the investigation and obtained the warrants against Whitehead Thursday. Birmingham police have not yet announced any charges in connection with their part of the investigation. A current mugshot was not immediately available.

ADVERTISEMENT

West Precinct Sgt. Anthony “Tony” Wheeler, a 35-year-old 10-year police veteran who was promoted to sergeant in July 2019, was shot multiple times. Police on Thursday said he is in stable condition and recovering from his injuries.

The shooting occurred at 12:45 p.m. Wednesday. Birmingham Police Deputy Chief Scott Praytor said Wheeler and another West Precinct sergeant stopped a vehicle in connection with an investigation into ongoing vehicle thefts in the area.

When they initiated the stop, Praytor said, a passenger jumped out of the vehicle and started to run, as did a second suspect.

Wheeler gave chase on foot. During the pursuit, Wheeler tripped. “The officer fell and was getting back up when the suspect fired,” Praytor said. “He (the suspect) had the opportunity to escape. That just speaks to the mindset of some of the violent offenders we deal with out here.”

Once the suspect fired shots, both Wheeler and the other sergeant returned fire. According to sources, the shooting was captured on video, Al.com reported.

Wheeler was shot at least once in the leg. Fellow officers rushed him in a police cruiser to UAB Hospital, where he is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service transported Whitehead to UAB as well.

Court records show Whitehead in 2005 pleaded guilty to robbery in Jefferson County. He was sentenced to 20 years in prison, with five to serve. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, Whitehead had nine disciplinary infractions while serving his sentence at Bibb County Correctional Facility.

According to ADOC, Whitehead was last released from prison on April 4, 2016.