BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Alfreda Janapril Fluker, a former detective with the Birmingham Police Department, will spend the rest of her life in prison without the possibility of parole over a love triangle homicide that left the “other woman” dead, according to Law&Crime.

In November, a jury convicted Fluker, 43, of capital murder for the 2020 shooting death of Kanisha Nicole Fuller, 43, and the attempted murder of Mario Theodore White, who was Fluker’s police partner and longtime boyfriend, Fox News reported.

Following the 2020 homicide, then Chief Patrick Smith of the Birmingham Police Department said, “This is not a press conference that I wanted to give today or any other day, but it’s about the facts and the realities of life. It’s a press conference about a love triangle gone wrong, something that happened very bad this morning.”

On Monday, Fluker received the life sentence without the possibility of parole for the murder of Fuller. She was also sentenced to life for the attempted murder of White. Both sentences will be served consecutively, according to CBS 42.

Prosecutors said that Fluker was “cold, calculated and exact” when she discovered Fuller and White together in the unmarked police unit at Germania Park. As a result, she intentionally emptied her service weapon into the SUV, al.com reported.

Defense attorneys argued that Fluker was so overwhelmed with anger when she caught the two in a compromising position that she fired in the heat of passion, but did not intend to hurt anyone, according to Fox.

Fluker took the witness stand in her own defense during the four day trial, Law&Crime reported.

“They were having sex in the passenger’s seat in the work truck,’’ Fluker testified. “She was on top of him, and they were having sex. All I could visualize was them having sex in that truck that I ride in every day.”

She claimed she didn’t mean to kill anyone.

“I went to my truck, and I pulled my weapon and I just started recklessly firing,’’ Fluker went on to tell jurors – saying she fired her weapon from around 100 to 150 feet away. “I wanted Mario to know to stop playing with me. I wanted him to respect me.”

Fuller sustained gunshot wounds to the leg, arm, and head. The injury to her head caused what police called a devastating injury to her brain. She died at a local hospital. White was not hit by gunfire.

Fluker and White were partners on the Birmingham Police Department’s Crime Reduction Team. They also had been involved romantically for several years and had lived together since 2016, al.com reported.

Fluker was a 15-year veteran of the Birmingham Police Department at the time she committed the crimes.