COFFEE COUNTY, Ala. – An illegal immigrant has been accused of raping a “mentally incapacitated” 14-year-old Alabama girl. The 23-year-old migrant was taken into custody for the crime, according to authorities.

Pablo Mendoza was arrested Monday by the Enterprise Police Department. He is charged with first-degree rape as a result of the Feb. 20 sexual encounter involving the underage girl, NBC 15 reported.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Coffee County court system, the girl could not consent to the intercourse since she is “physically helpless or mentally incapacitated,” reported WDHN.

Mendoza is in the US illegally and will be deported to his home country once the case is concluded, Sheriff Scott Byrd told WDHN.

It was not immediately clear what country Mendoza originated from. He is being held in the Coffee County Jail pending a bond hearing.

Meanwhile, Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) ripped President Joe Biden for border policies that have led to a rash of heinous crimes committed by illegal immigrants across the country, the New York Post reported.

“This is Pablo Mendoza. He is an illegal alien who was just arrested in South Alabama for raping a mentally incapacitated 14 year old girl,” he wrote on social media.

This is Pablo Mendoza. He is an illegal alien who was just arrested in South Alabama for raping a mentally incapacitated 14 year old girl.@JoeBiden is aiding and abetting these monsters. #SayHerName pic.twitter.com/Fv6dfZ8QTV — Tommy Tuberville (@TTuberville) March 27, 2024

Biden “is aiding and abetting these monsters,” he wrote, adding the hashtag #SayHerName.

