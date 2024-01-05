Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — A deputy with the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia was fatally struck by an Alabama police officer’s patrol unit during a vehicle pursuit that crossed the state line early Thursday, authorities confirmed.

Georgia law enforcement authorities were engaged in the pursuit of a stolen vehicle on I-85 that extended into Chambers County, Alabama, the sheriff’s office said. During the chase, Deputy Eric Minix, 31, was struck by a Lanett city patrol car.

Following the crash, Minix was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the Atlanta Journal Constitution reported.

“Eric Minix was a dedicated deputy and K9 officer, but more importantly, he was a friend to everyone who knew him,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “We have lost a good deputy. We have lost a good man. We have lost a good friend.”

While fighting his emotions, Coweta County Sheriff Lenn Wood said during a news conference Thursday afternoon, “Eric, he’s like family to each and every one of us.”

At least seven law enforcement agencies were assisting in apprehending the suspect, who was driving a stolen vehicle. The individual was eventually arrested and charges are pending, authorities said.

“Our heartfelt condolences are sent to the family and department. Please keep all involved in your thoughts and prayers,” Lanett police said in a statement.

Minix had previously served with the Tyrone Police Department before joining the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office. He is survived by his wife and three daughters, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will conduct the investigation, and the Lannett officer has been placed on administrative leave.

No additional information has been released.

RELATED: