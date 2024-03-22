Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Alabama woman who faked a kidnapping and lied to law enforcement authorities in a hoax that sparked national headlines last summer, pleaded guilty this week and avoided jail time, according to reports.

On July 13, 2023, Carlee Russell disappeared after calling 911 to report a toddler beside a stretch of Interstate 459 in the Birmingham suburb of Hoover. The incident created a massive law enforcement response. She returned home two days later and told police she had been abducted and forced into a vehicle.

However, the entire story was fabricated. On July 24, police revealed that Russell, 26, admitted the whole thing had been a hoax, reported FOX 11.

Russell pleaded guilty in a Jefferson County courtroom on Thursday to two misdemeanor counts of filing a false police report. The defendant avoided jail time as Judge David Carpenter said it would be “a waste of government resources” to incarcerate her as she presented no further threat to the community.

The judge then proceeded to sentence Russell to 12 months of probation, 100 hours of community service, continued mental health counseling, and nearly $18,000 in restitution, the Post Millennial reported.

“I want to genuinely apologize for my actions and the resulting negative impact and the resulting negative impact inflicted onto others,” an emotional Russell told the court prior to hearing her fate. “I made a grave mistake while trying to fight through various emotional issues and stress. I am extremely remorseful for the panic, fear, and various range of negative emotions that were experienced across the nation.”

“I want to specifically acknowledge and take accountability for the pain and embarrassment I inflicted upon my family, my church family, friends, neighbors, community, and all of those who were directly involved in search efforts for me,” she added. “I also extend my sincerest apologies to the Hoover Police Department and every other law enforcement agency and personnel for the position I put them in and resources used.”

Russell sought forgiveness and the ability to move on with her life, claiming she “never had any malicious intent to hurt anyone.”