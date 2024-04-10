Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MILLBROOK, Ala. – The daughter of a country music icon was taken into custody and charged with indecent exposure in Millbrook, Alabama last week, according to reports.

Grace Kelley, 27, is the daughter of Wynonna Judd and Arch Kelley III. She was arrested by the Millbrook Police Department and booked at the Elmore County Jail in Alabama on Friday, April 5, at 5 p.m. Booking charges include indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, Fox News Digital reported.

Kelley’s bond was set at $1,000 and she is due to appear in court on Thursday, April 11.

Charging documents contend that Kelley exposed her breasts and lower body at the busy intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14, according to AL.com.

During the arrest encounter, Kelley was reportedly non-compliant with police.

“When officers tried to arrest her, she would not identify herself and sat down on the roadside, refusing to comply with police,” the news outlet reported.

Kelley appears to have facial injuries in her booking photo. It’s unclear how or when the injuries occurred.

Wynonna Judd first reached stardom in a duo act with her mother, Naomi Judd. For years they performed together as “The Judd’s,” until Wynona began her solo career. Naomi died by by a self-inflicted gunshot wound in 2022, at the age of 76. The suicide devastated the family.

Wynonna Judd has two children with ex-husband Arch Kelley III: Elijah and Grace.

Elijah and Wynonna Judd on Elijah’s wedding day in 2020. (Wynonna Judd – Instagram)

Grace Kelley has several prior encounters with the law. In 2017, she pleaded guilty to manufacturing, delivery, sale and possession of methamphetamine. After failing to complete a court-ordered drug diversion program and violating her probation, she was sentenced to eight years in prison and was housed at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary, Fox reported.

In 2020, Kelley was granted early release on parole. Not long after, Wynonna was interviewed on Fox Nation’s “The Pursuit! With John Rich.” She said at the time, “I’ve got one on patrol, and I’ve got one on parole.”

“I’m no different than anyone else. I’ve got kids who have made great successful choices. I have just as much to say about the testimony – emphasis on the word ‘test’ – of both my children saying, ‘Wow, that didn’t work.'”

Wynonna added, “I will tell you this: My daughter is the strongest Judd woman in our ‘herstory.'”

According to The U.S. Sun, Kelley was also arrested on August 28, 2021 for a probation violation, and on May 1, 2023, on charges she violated an order of protection and restraining order and violation of parole.