HOT SPRINGS, Ark. – An Arkansas police officer was killed in the line of duty during a traffic stop Tuesday night, according to multiple reports.

The Hot Springs Police Department said Officer Brent Scrimshire was shot in an exchange of gunfire with a suspect around 6:30 p.m., KARK reported. He was taken to a local hospital where he passed away.

The suspect was also wounded but the name and condition is not yet being released.

“We ask for you to keep his family and co-workers in your thoughts and prayers,” the department said. “We are devastated by our loss.”

Here's Hot Springs Cpl. Joey Williams breaking up while announcing the line-of-duty death of Officer Brent Scrimshire.#ARnews pic.twitter.com/Bnht5jXTFY — Scott Schneider (@scott_kark) March 11, 2020

Other departments in the area tweeted their condolences to the family of the fallen officer, as well as the Hot Springs Police Department.

We are shocked and heartbroken by the death of #Police Officer Brent Scrimshire tonight. We mourn alongside our @HotSpringsPD partners, and we offer our most sincere thoughts and prayers for Officer Scrimshire's family and friends. Rest in peace, Officer Scrimshire. #FallenHero pic.twitter.com/EEgbsy03mM — FBI Little Rock (@FBILittleRock) March 11, 2020

The Pulaski County Sherriff’s office — located roughly 50 miles northeast of Hot Springs — said it was “heartbroken” and the department “lost a hero tonight.”

We are heartbroken. The State of Arkansas and the community of Hot Springs lost a hero tonight. Please pray for the family of the fallen officer and the entire @HotSpringsPD during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/MtCuLGZ3Vw — Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office (@SheriffPulaski) March 11, 2020

Conway Police Department said their thoughts were with Scrimshire’s family. They added that “We stand with you.”

The thoughts and prayers of the Conway Police Department are with the family of the Hot Springs Police Officer killed in the line of duty, as well as the entire Hot Springs Police Department. We stand with you. #thankyouforyourservice #RIP pic.twitter.com/M2rnHOh8Gk — Conway Police Dept. (@ConwayPolice) March 11, 2020

The investigation has been handed to the Arkansas State Police. More information will be released at a later time, police said.