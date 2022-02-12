Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Police work is a noble profession. Every now and then we need a reminder that will encourage and refresh our disposition.

The Birmingham Police Department offered such a reminder on Friday as they pictured a little boy dressed to mimic a police officer and then showing the two exchanging a fist pump.

Birmingham police wrote on Facebook:

“Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. Never forget why you do this job, but most importantly, never forget who is watching.”

Truer words were never spoken. Officer Jenkins is one example among a sea of blue across the country that are worthy of emulation.