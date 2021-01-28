Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















Boston Police Commissioner William Gross, the department’s first Black police commissioner, is retiring from the department Friday, Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced.

Gross has served the department for 37 years and has been police commissioner for the past two and a half years, WCVB reported.

“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as police commissioner, leading a department of hardworking men and women who serve this city day in and day out, and put the safety and well-being of our community first,” Gross said.

Gross is eyeing a run for mayor after Walsh was tapped to serve as Labor Secretary by President Joe Biden, according to the news organization.

“My heart will always remain alongside my brothers and sisters of the BPD, who over the course of my 37-year career have become my village. I will continue to be one of their biggest champions as I move forward with my next chapter,” Gross said.

Mayor Walsh lavished praise on the outgoing department head.

“Throughout his decorated career, he’s always embodied the spirit of community policing that is so important to building trust with the people we serve,” Walsh said. “Anyone who knows Willie can instantly feel his love for the job and his passion for keeping communities safe. No matter the situation, his warm smile, dedication and love for meeting people made him uniquely capable of taking on the toughest challenges.”

Walsh said Dennis White, who is currently a superintendent in the department and Chief of Staff, will be appointed as the department’s 43rd commissioner, WCVB reported.

White is a seasoned veteran of the police department, having served the community for 32 years, Walsh said.

