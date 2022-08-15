Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

BOSTON – A newlywed in Massachusetts is extolling officers of the Boston Police Department for helping “save the day” after coming to the aid of half the wedding party and vendors just hours prior to his wedding was set to begin.

BPD officers assigned to the Harbor Patrol Unit took action Saturday after being notified of a disabled ferry at a dock in the city’s harbor. The shuttle boat was scheduled to travel to Thompson Island for a wedding at the location, the Boston Globe reported.

“While the bride was already on the island, the officers were informed that the groom was standing by at the delayed ferry boat,” police said in a statement. “The officers quickly responded to assist but when they arrived to escort the groom, they realized that the situation was dire, as several other members of the wedding party were also without a means of transport in addition to the photographer, the D.J. and all the decorative flowers for the ceremony.”

The Harbor Patrol officers ultimately made sure “that all parties involved, as well as the floral arrangements, made it safely to their intended destination out in the harbor,” BPD said.

The groom, Patrick Mahoney, said the officers saved the day, according to Fox News Digital.

“They were there very quickly to get my groomsmen and all of our vendors out here to the island and kind of save the day,” Mahoney later noted after the ceremony was finished.

The Boston Globe reported that Mahoney and the 13 others who were ferried by the law enforcement vessel arrived on time, while the bride was never made aware of the dire situation until after she walked down the aisle.

Joe Matthews is one of the “rescuing” officers. He later returned to the island after the ceremony “to share a laugh and congratulate the newly married couple before they returned to their reception surrounded by their friends, families and loved ones,” BPD said.

“The men and women of the Boston Police Department join with Officers Joe Matthews and Stefani McGrath to congratulate the couple as they celebrate their very special day, and we thank our officers for going above and beyond the call of duty to make sure they could enjoy it together,” BPD added.

Matthews told the Boston Globe that his own wedding was the best day of his life. Moreover, he noted “it was good to get a nice call for a change and help people out.”

