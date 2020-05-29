Last week, we told you about Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey allegedly being the subject of multiple sexual harassment complaints.

The revelation came by Doc Washburn, a Little Rock talk show host who interviewed Attorney Chris Burks on his show.

During the interview several bombshell allegations against Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey emerged.

As we have previously reported here at Law Officer, Humphrey is the subject of several lawsuits alleging gender discrimination, violating state public records laws and retaliation against his leadership staff.

Burks, with WH Law, represents several of the officers that have sued Little Rock Police Chief Keith Humphrey, including Assistant Chiefs Finks and Fulk.

Channel 7 reports that the harassment complaints were given to the City of Little Rock Human Resource Department and that 12 women had come forward.

Shockingly, they report that just four women were interviewed and the investigation was closed.

Last week, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott announced an investigation of the Little Rock Police Department.

Despite multiple lawsuits and allegations against Police Chief Keith Humphrey, his tone indicated that Chief Humphrey was not a party to that investigation.

According to Scott, the review will be on the police department as a whole, and not on any one individual.

He stated that “while I won’t cite all the systemic issues that are exist within the department, here are a few: nepotism, de-escalation tactics, training and cultural competency….”