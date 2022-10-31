Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Little Rock, Arkansas – A Democrat candidate for statewide office in Arkansas has been arrested for allegedly making terroristic threats. Diamond Arnold-Johnson, 32, is currently running to be the state auditor of Arkansas, was arrested while she was conducting a Facebook Live stream. According to reports, she had an outstanding warrant for first-degree terroristic threatening, a Class D felony.

Max Brantley of the Arkansas Times reported that, two months ago, Arnold-Johnson’s husband, Arick Johnson, 36, went on trial for terroristic threatening based on some unidentified Facebook messages that had been attributed to him. During court proceedings, his wife testified that she had been the one to make the threats, not her husband, resulting in his acquittal.

The Blaze reports that her open court admission then prompted further investigation into the threats. On Friday, the Little Rock Police Department attempted to serve the arrest warrant when Arnold-Johnson briefly locked herself in a bathroom before eventually opening the door and cooperating with officers.

She was booked in the Pulaski County jail on a $30,000 bond.

A felony conviction would prevent Arnold-Johnson from holding public office. Should Arnold-Johnson win the election in November and later be convicted of the charges, she would likely be removed from office and a successor would be appointed by the governor.

The Democratic Party of Arkansas has already attempted to distance itself from Arnold-Johnson.

“Earlier today, we were made aware that Diamond Arnold-Johnson was arrested by Little Rock Police,” the party said in a statement. “Everyone has the right to due process; however, our Party firmly believes people must be held accountable for any criminal behavior, especially candidates for public office. The Democratic Party of Arkansas did not recruit her to run for Auditor of State, and we cannot bar her from running for this position. We remain focused on working for a better Arkansas and winning races across the state.”

In 2014, Arnold-Johnson pled guilty to misdemeanor carrying of a weapon and misdemeanor third-degree endangering the welfare of a minor. She was sentenced to probation.