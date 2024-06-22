Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FORDYCE, Ark. – Three people are dead and at least 10 others were wounded — including two police officers — when a shooting took place outside an Arkansas grocery store Friday morning. A suspect has been arrested after engaging police in a gun battle, according to reports.

Gunfire erupted at the Mad Butcher grocery store in the town of Fordyce, Arkansas at about 11:30 a.m. on Friday. Arkansas State Police confirmed that three people were killed at least 10 other individuals were wounded. Among the injured are two law enforcement officers whose wounds are considered non-life-threatening, Arkansas State Police Secretary of Public Safety and Director Mike Hagar said during a Friday afternoon press conference, Fox News Digital reported.

The suspect exchanged gunfire with law enforcement authorities, but was finally taken into custody. Authorities identified the gunman as Travis Eugene Posey, 44, of New Edinburg, Arkansas. He is facing three counts of capital murder, among other charges, state police said in a Friday evening news release.

According to Hager, the victims’ wounds range from non-life-threatening to critical.

“It’s tragic, our hearts are broken,” Hager said. “Our prayers, along with Governor Sanders and the entire state of Arkansas, will be with this community and those affected victims.”

A witness, who works at Holt Builder’s Supply, which is across the street from the crime scene, told Fox News he heard “several rounds” and saw victims being flown via air ambulance from the scene.

“Multiple agencies were down here trying to figure out what was going on. We saw policemen running around the pharmacy, which is right next door to the Mad Butcher,” the employee said. “It was pretty hectic around here between 11:30 and noon,” while also noting a medevac landed at the local hospital’s helipad.

Odis Allen, a 60-year resident of Fordyce, told FOX 16 he was completely “shocked” by the vicious crime.

“I never saw something like this happen in Fordyce, Arkansas,” he told the news outlet, adding he feared for the safety of his children and grandchildren.

David Rodriguez was getting fuel at a nearby gas station. He told the Associated Press he initially thought the popping sounds were the result of fireworks.

However, he then saw people running from the Mad Butcher grocery store into the parking lot, and one person lying on the ground.

A local pastor, Roderick Rogers, told FOX 16 he’s lived in Fordyce his whole life and “never in a million years” did he think something like that would happen in the small town.

“Let’s continue to pray for all involved. We can get through this,” he added.

The town of Fordyce has a population of about 3,200 and is about 65 miles south of Little Rock.