Spread the Word

















WASHINGTON — Newly released video shows the moment a rioter hit an officer in the head with a fire extinguisher during last week’s chaotic siege.

The footage obtained by Storyful from Wednesday’s chaos shows droves of violent demonstrators storming past a barricade as US Capitol Police desperately try to keep them corralled on the west side of the building at about 2:30 p.m.

“They broke through, it’s on!” one man is heard yelling as the chaotic clip begins, New York Post reported.

Moments later, a rioter tosses the fire extinguisher toward a group of officers below, striking one on the helmet. The identity of the officer has not been disclosed.

Two law enforcement sources told the Associated Press that Officer Brian Sicknick, 42, was hit in the head with a fire extinguisher, according to The Post. He later died at a hospital Thursday night.

Sicknick’s family has said that his cause of death is unknown as of Sunday, and they’ve asked people to stop politicizing it, Law Officer reported.

His death is being investigated as a homicide, sources said.

Four other people died during the dramatic siege, including an Air Force veteran from California who was shot by Capitol Police and three others who suffered medical emergencies.

The rioter who tossed the fire extinguisher appears to walk away after heaving it at the helmeted officers from above — with it making an audible thud as it crashes to the ground.

At least one officer appears to turn around to determine what happened, the footage shows.

Seconds later, someone heaves a bullhorn at the officers as chants of “USA” continue.

According to the Post, at least 90 people as of early Monday had been arrested in Wednesday’s Capitol siege on charges ranging from misdemeanor curfew violations to felony assaults on police officers and making death threats against House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.