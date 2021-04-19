Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. – Capitol Police officer Brian D. Sicknick suffered two strokes and died of natural causes a day after he confronted rioters on January 6th according to the District’s chief medical examiner has ruled. The ruling, released Monday, exposes one of the biggest lies the mainstream media has ever told, that Officer Sicknick died at the hands of rioters because of former President Trump.

As the weeks went by, it had become obvious that, at best, there had been lies told, but as we previously pointed out, the delay in releasing the autopsy results was unprecedented and likely signaled exactly what became official today.

The medical examiner, Francisco J. Diaz told The Washington Post that the autopsy found no evidence the 42-year-old officer suffered an allergic reaction to chemical irritants, which Diaz said would have caused Sicknick’s throat to quickly seize. Diaz also said there was no evidence of internal or external injuries.

After it was revealed that Officer Sicknick did not die from a “fire extinguisher,” media outlets began pushing the lie that he died from “bear spray,” an idea that we previously pointed out was preposterous.

Diaz said Sicknick suffered two strokes at the base of the brain stem caused by a clot in an artery that supplies blood to that area of the body. Diaz said he could not comment on whether Sicknick had a preexisting medical condition, citing privacy laws. Sicknick’s family told the media within days of his death that they were not aware of the exact cause of death and to stop politicizing his death.

Their warning, unfortunately, was not heeded and Brian’s death and the lie that followed showed up in the Impeachment Documents against former President Trump.

Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.), paid tribute to Sicknick on the Senate floor on January 19th, saying the officer understood “that wearing that uniform, wearing that badge, that you had a sacred duty to protect this sacred space.” The senator described Sicknick’s death as a “crime” that “demands the full attention of federal law enforcement.” He said that “when white supremacists attacked our nation’s capital, they took the life of one of our officers. They spilled his blood, they took our son away from his parents. They took a sibling away from their brothers.”

Police said that Sicknick, who joined the Capitol Police in 2008, collapsed after he had returned to his office following the riot and was taken to a hospital, where he died. The case is being investigated by D.C. police, who handle all deaths in the District, along with the Capitol Police and the FBI.

Acting U.S. attorney general Jeffrey A. Rosen said in a Jan. 8 statement that Sicknick died of “the injuries he suffered defending the U.S. Capitol.” He promised that local and federal authorities would “spare no resources in investigating and holding accountable those responsible.”

The Capitol Police had previously said in a statement that Sicknick “was injured while physically engaging with protesters.”

Christopher Geldart, the District’s acting deputy mayor for public safety, said Monday the medical examiner’s office “took the appropriate amount of time to evaluate all the evidence” in Sicknick’s death, which he said including reviewing videos, statements from officers and the results of toxicology screens.