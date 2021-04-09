Share and speak up for justice, law & order...



















Washington D.C. – Judicial Watch announced today that it has filed a District of Columbia Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit in the District of Columbia Superior Court against the District of Columbia for the autopsy of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and related records. (Judicial Watch v. District of Columbia — No. 2021 CA 000875 B)).

The lawsuit was filed after the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) of the District of Columbia denied Judicial Watch’s February 16, 2021 FOIA request for:

All records, including but not limited to autopsy reports, toxicology reports, notes, photographs, and OCME officials’ electronic communications, related to the death on Jan. 6, 2021 of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick and its related investigation.

Initial reports from the New York Times and other media outlets about the cause of Office Sicknick’s death have subsequently been corrected and revised.

“The unusual and unlawful secrecy about Officer Sicknick’s death investigation undermines public confidence in the fair administration of justice,” stated Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton.

Judicial Watch also recently filed lawsuits for US Capitol Police emails and video related to the riot and for Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s communications with the Pentagon in the days after the January 6thincident.