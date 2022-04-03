Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Superior Court judge on Friday struck down the state’s corporate diversity law, according to reports.

The new law signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom requires corporations based out of California to include racial minorities and members of the LGBT community on their executive boards, according to the Daily Wire.

Progressive lawmakers authored California’s Assembly Bill No. 979, which was approved by Newsom and signed into law on Sept. 30, 2020.

They wrote the law which forces corporate executive boards to add minority members of “underrepresented communities” proportional to the size of the organization, the Post Millennial reported.

The “underrepresented community” includes LGBT, Black, Latino, Asian, Native American or Pacific Islander, AP News reported.

The legislation was challenged in a lawsuit brought by the conservative legal organization Judicial Watch. They said the new statute violated the state’s constitutional equal protection clause, and the Superior Court judge agreed, ruling the law “unconstitutional.”

The court has not yet published the reasons for its ruling.