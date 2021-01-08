Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund announced his resignation Thursday, a day after protesters breached the Capitol, overwhelmed his officers and prompted condemnations from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in Washington, including a call for him to step down from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“It has been a pleasure and true honor to serve the United States Capitol Police Board and the Congressional community alongside the women and men of the United States Capitol Police,” he wrote.

He said the resignation would take effect Sunday, Jan. 16, Fox reported.

