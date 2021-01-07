Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — The heavily painted man wearing a horned fur hat who made a spectacle of himself on the dais of the U.S. Senate during the storming of the Capitol has been identified as a QAnon supporter and a fixture at various rallies, according to a reports.

Jake Angeli, 32, was seen posing in the chair occupied moments earlier by Vice President Mike Pence at the beginning of the election certification proceedings, which were halted when the riot began, New York Post reported.

The shirtless conspiracy theorist – known as the “Q Shaman” – wore red, white and blue face paint as he brandished a spear from which hung an American flag.

