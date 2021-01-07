Spread the Word













WASHINGTON — Washington D.C. police said late Wednesday that the earlier security breach at the U.S. Capitol resulted in four deaths — including a woman who had been shot — 52 arrests and 14 injured officers.

Mayor Muriel Bowser, a Democrat, said there will be an extension of the public emergency for the next 15 days, which is slated to run through President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Bowser said that “persons” dissatisfied with the findings of State Boards of Elections and certification of the Electoral College votes can be expected to continue protesting through Biden’s inauguration, Fox News reported.

Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee III said during a press conference late Wednesday there have been at least 52 arrests – 47 because of curfew violations.

1.6.21 Chief Contee and @MayorBowser provide situational updates https://t.co/Pk5yfs302D — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 7, 2021

He said two pipe bombs were recovered earlier – one located outside the RNC and one outside the DNC. Police said they also found a cooler from a vehicle that had a long gun and Molotov cocktail on the Capitol grounds. At least six firearms were recovered, in addition to the three recovered last night, as well as, a stun gun, authorities said.

Contee said there have been three additional deaths along with a woman who police confirmed had been shot by one of their officers.

“One adult female and two adult males appear to have suffered from separate medical emergencies, which resulted in their deaths,” he added.

At least 14 officers were also injured during the demonstrations, according to authorities. Two officers were hospitalized, including one who sustained serious injuries after he was pulled into a crowd and assaulted, police said.

Law Officer sources at the event said the crowd was infiltrated by Antifa troublemakers. However, government officials have not confirmed this information. Moreover, law enforcement authorities have not provided details regarding the owner of the vehicle containing the Molotov cocktail and long gun.

