WASHINGTON — Congressman Pat Fallon who represents the Fourth District of Texas mocked the left after Washington D.C. was paralyzed this week due to the alleged QAnon threats.

“While there was a lot of wind yesterday at our nation’s Capitol, there was not one QAnon protestor in sight,” Fallon wrote. “Nancy Pelosi and the main stream media have lied to us again! Check out our short video as we investigated on the scene of the Capitol Grounds. Once again, the Democrats have manipulated the American people. Their currency is fear & it has to stop! It’s high time to remove the fencing and barbed wire, send the National Guard Troops home and REOPEN the US Capitol, the People’s House, to uh, THE PEOPLE!!! Nancy Pelosi, TEAR DOWN THIS WALL!!”

“Watch the video where I take you, my bosses, around YOUR office and YOUR Capitol searching for this ‘incredible’ threat!,” he urged his constituents via email.

Watch video here.