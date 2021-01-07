Spread the Word













Violence and unrest erupted outside Trump-affiliated buildings across the country following hours of chaos on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C., according to reports and posts shared on social media.

Within hours of the U.S. Capitol being secured from a mob, demonstrators took to the streets in and around Trump-named buildings, such as those in New York City, Chicago and Washington D.C., police said and photos demonstrate, Fox News reported.

ALERT: Stabbing Investigation at the intersection of 12th St NW & Pennsylvania Ave NW, No Suspect information at this current time.

DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20210009802

Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) January 6, 2021

In the nation’s capital, police said Wednesday evening they were investigating a stabbing at an intersection in front of Trump International Hotel, at Pennsylvania Avenue NW and 12 St NW.

Police could not immediately be reached for an update on the stabbing.

In New York City, approximately 125 protesters swarmed the streets surrounding Trump Tower on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan, where photographs show them screaming at police who had blocked off the street in front of the building.

The New York Police Department was out in full force ahead of any potential unrest, another video shows. Officers ultimately arrested nine people, issuing summonses to seven before letting them go, police said.

As for the two other arrests, one person was charged with criminal mischief and marijuana-related offenses, while the other was charged for a previous graffiti offense, police told Fox News.

Crazy police presence from NYPD at Trump Tower in NYC right now. So far it’s very quiet with no protests in the immediate area as far as I can tell. pic.twitter.com/5aaMZcmz4b — Evan Ponter (@evanponter) January 7, 2021

Meanwhile, protesters in Chicago appeared peaceful as they chanted and picketed in front of Trump International Hotel & Tower.

Videos shared on social media show members from the group Refuse Fascism Chicago holding signs, including one that reads, “Trump Lost! Fascists: Get Out,” and another that states: “Yes! Lock Him Up Now.”

FOX32 Chicago reported that Chicago Police Department had set up barricades and bolstered patrols in response to the Capitol Hill mayhem. The station estimated two dozen protesters turned out and were largely peaceful.

“It’s sad, it’s sad, but we’re a nation divided,” said Adam Pierce, who lives downtown.

Bio Law Officer Law Officer is the only major law enforcement publication and website owned and operated by law enforcement. This unique facet makes Law Officer much more than just a publishing company but is a true advocate for the profession.