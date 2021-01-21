Share—and speak up for law & order...















Sports journalist Jason Whitlock (who is African American) told Fox News host Tucker Carlson that he likens Black Lives Matter and Antifa to the Ku Klux Klan, insofar as they serve as the modern-day “enforcement arm” of the Democratic Party. Moreover, after discussing this topic for the past year on several platforms, he’s supplied ample evidence that validate his declaration.

After contrasting what he described as the Democratic Party’s power-based stance against racism to the faith-based case against racism to which people like Martin Luther King Jr. appealed, Carlson asked Whitlock about his views regarding the organization that has been forefront amid protests in recent months, Daily Wire reported.

“You mentioned the BLM movement that really kind of took over a lot of the country, funded by our most powerful corporations over the summer,” Carlson said to Whitlock. “That is a political movement. Put it in context for us. What would you compare that to?”

“Well, I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK. I really do,” Whitlock responded. “And some people don’t understand it, but if you go back to the 1860s, after the Emancipation Proclamation, the KKK was started, and it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party.”

“And what’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now?” Whitlock asked. “Black Lives Matter and Antifa. They will come to your home and violate your home, try to intimidate the people in your home if they disagree with you politically.”

“Black Lives Matter [is] a Marxist organization,” Whitlock asserted. “Marxism is hostile towards religion; that’s why I’m glad you went there today. These are atheist values being expressed from our leaders, demonizing individual citizens here in America, branding them as white supremacists because they decided, because we disagree with their opinion about something.”

“This is lunacy,” Whitlock added. “And it’s dangerous.”

WATCH:

Jason Whitlock to Tucker: "I compare Black Lives Matter to the KKK… you go back to the 1860s after the Emancipation Proclamation the KKK was started, it was the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party. What’s the enforcement arm of the Democratic Party right now? BLM & antifa!" pic.twitter.com/29soKBlhYA — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) January 21, 2021

(Editor’s note: Censorship is out of control and we expect the above video/tweet to be censored and removed. We found it on Justin Baragona’s Twitter feed, but could not locate it elsewhere, including the Fox News website.)

Whitlock Interview with President Trump

Jason Whitlock interviewed President Trump in October—and interview remains vital to our nation.

WATCH:

