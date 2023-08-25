Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. – Former President Donald Trump made a big splash with his first post on X, formerly known as Twitter, after being processed at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta, Georgia, Thursday night.

The social media post contained his booking photo, and read, “Mug Shot – August 24, 2023. Election interference. Never Surrender! DonaldJTrump.Com.”

Trump was suspended from the Twitter platform in January 2021. However, Elon Musk restored his access shortly after purchasing the company in October 2022, reported Fox News Digital.

Trump made the social media post on X shortly after Fulton County Jail officials released his photo, which is historic, since it is the first ever taken of a former president.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, a Democrat, charged Trump and 18 other co-defendants with racketeering charges.

In what appears to be the most contentious case ever of weaponizing the justice system against a political opponent (and former president), Trump now faces four separate indictments charging a total of 91 crimes by prosecutors aligned with the Democrat party. … And this is after two highly partisan impeachments while in office.

Meanwhile, Trump’s opponents (Hillary Clinton and Joe Biden) have been given a free pass on numerous egregious allegations.

Tucker Carlson interviewed Trump Wednesday night opposite the Republican presidential debate. During the dialogue, Trump kept pointing to his elevated poll numbers as he’s being crucified by political opponents working within the “so-called” justice system.

“Can I ask you—that gets back to my original question,” Carlson said. “If the protests didn’t work, and you got elected anyway; the impeachment didn’t work, twice; indictment is not working … If you chart it out, it’s an escalation, is what I’m saying. So what’s next, after trying to put you in prison for the rest of your life? That’s not working. Don’t they have to kill you now?”

Trump replied, “I think the people of our country don’t get enough credit for how smart they are. They get it. I got indicted four times. All trivial. Nonsense. Bullshit. It’s all bullshit.”

WATCH THE INTERVIEW BELOW

Ep. 19 Debate Night with Donald J Trump pic.twitter.com/ayPfII48CO — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 24, 2023