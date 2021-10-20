Share and speak up for justice, law & order...















CHICAGO — Twenty-one Chicago police officers are on no-pay status for their refusal to disclose if they have received a COVID-19 vaccination to be in compliance with a city mandate.

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown made the announcement during a Tuesday press conference, Washington Examiner reported.

Of all the 12,770 employees of the Chicago Police Department, 67.7% have verified whether they have either been vaccinated or will submit to twice-weekly testing, with 82% of that verification being vaccinated against COVID-19, Brown said, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

The mandate went into effect Friday and requires public employees to show proof of vaccination or undergo twice-weekly testing.

On Tuesday, Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., who says officers “deserve respect” invited Chicago police officers who refuse to comply with Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s mandate to apply with police agencies in the Hoosier State, Law Officer reported.

“Our police do the hardest job in the world, and they deserve respect — not losing their pay or being fired for refusing to comply with a ridiculous vaccine mandate,” Braun said as his staff provided examples of Indiana law enforcement agencies that did not require proof of vaccination.