SEATTLE — Seattle police and firefighters who suddenly found themselves unemployed since they refused to get the COVID shot — a Washington state mandate — were seen feeding the homeless on Tuesday.

“Seattle firefighters and Seattle police officers that were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate are out feeding the homeless,” the Post Millennial tweeted Tuesday, accompanied by video footage of the noble gesture.

Seattle firefighters and Seattle police officers that were fired for not complying with the vaccine mandate are out feeding the homeless. Footage by: @KatieDaviscourt pic.twitter.com/wND4b97LSi — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 19, 2021

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee’s vaccine mandate for most state workers took effect Monday at 11:59 p.m. Consequently, employees who did not show proof of receiving the shot were subsequently out of work, Fox News reported.

“At 12:01, if they’re not vaccinated, it depends on whether there’s an exemption process or whether they just haven’t filed their paperwork,” Democratic Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan said Monday at a press conference. “Everyone has to be vaccinated, but we will try to provide a last chance for every city employee who has not complied with this. Our goal here is not to lose employees. Our goal is to get everybody vaccinated.”

Sad video footage also shows dozens of first responders walking up the steps of Seattle’s City Hall to return their boots after being terminated in what has been described as a political purge.

Seattle PD and Seattle Fire walking up the stairs of Seattle City Hall to turn in their boots. These a excellent officers and firefighters with years of service that truly can’t be replaced. pic.twitter.com/OmfrMhCNpc — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) October 19, 2021

