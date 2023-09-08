Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

A video released by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol details the arrest of Country Music Star Zach Bryan. As the trooper, yet to be identified, is writing a citation, a truck abruptly pulls up and a subject, later identified as Zach Bryan, jumps out of the truck and into the vehicle.

The trooper approached the passenger side of the vehicle and asked Bryan what he was doing and that he needed to get back in his truck and leave.

Bryan questioned the length of the stop and the trooper told him he needed to leave or he would be arrested for obstructing his vehicle stop.

Bryan turned around and said to arrest him.

The trooper did not hesitate.