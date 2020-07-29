YouTube host Austen Fletcher said on Wednesday that top Democrat Jerrold Nadler’s comment that Antifa violence in Portland was a “myth” made him question the motives of the House Judiciary Committee chairman.

“At the end of the day, political violence should be disavowed by both sides. This shouldn’t be a partisan issue,” Fletcher told “Fox & Friends.”

Nadler dismissed violence in Portland, Ore., in an impromptu interview when Fletcher randomly approached the congressmen on the street.

“For the last 60-plus nights, we’ve seen the footage online, it is going viral. I think the echo chambers are the bigger problem here because the right is seeing the fires, the Molotov cocktails, the fireworks, the attacks on the police,” Fletcher said.

Fletcher said the left is taking a different perspective of the protests, FOX reported.

“The left is seeing the other framing of it where it’s veterans and mothers getting tear-gassed by stormtroopers,” Fletcher said.

“The reality is that the truth is somewhere in the middle, but, Mr. Nadler in the situation is really relying on those echo chambers to keep the apolitical people asleep … to hear Mr. Nadler say that it is a myth and doesn’t exist, I thought maybe it would have been better to say, ‘Hey, I don’t want to do any interviews today.’”