COLUMBUS, Ohio — Two young sisters were shot and killed by their father, who then took his own life, according to Columbus police.
Officers were called to a domestic dispute around 10:20 p.m. on Friday. Upon arrival, they heard gunfire coming from the home.
Two girls, Alyse Williams, 6, and Ava Williams, 9, were found shot inside, KHOU 11 reported.
The girls were taken to Doctor’s Hospital where they were pronounced dead early Saturday morning.
Aaron Williams, 32, the girls’ father, was found with a self-inflicted gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Columbus Police Chief Tom Quinlan wrote in a statement:
“Our hearts break for their devastated mother, and all who loved them. This morning I’m not only thinking of them- but the officers impacted by this trauma. These are exceptionally difficult days, for our community, and our division. Let’s all give each other some grace and extra support as we move forward.”