Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SANTA FE COUNTY, N.M. – During an interview with Santa Fe County investigators, Alec Baldwin said he felt “no recoil” when he fired a .45 caliber Old West revolver, video shows.

The negligent shooting occurred on the “Rust” movie set in New Mexico and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins last October.

“When I shot the gun, away from the cameraman, I never aim the gun at the camera, I turned and I went like this,” he tells investigators, making a firearm with his fingers and panning his arm across a table in an interview room at the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office. “And she was there. And the gun went off. And she just went right on the ground.”

Authorities released a large volume of investigative files on Monday in connection with the on-set shooting that left Hutchins dead and director Joel Souza injured, Fox News reported.

WATCH INTERVIEW

Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

Baldwin tells his interviewers that “Hannah handed me the gun,” referencing the armorer, Hanna Gutierrez Reed.

This contradicts prior information that has been released saying first assistant director David Halls handed the weapon to Baldwin saying it was “cold” or safe, before the shooting.

During an interview from his hospital room, Souza also told police “the armorer” handed Baldwin the gun and described the incident from his perspective.

“A very loud bang, and it felt like somebody kicked me in the shoulder,” he said from his hospital bed. “And then I was down on my a–, and then I look over and see the cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins, with blood coming out of her back…I think it went through her and into me.”

Halls separately told investigators about industry standard safety checks and gun handling guidelines, Fox reported.

“This movie is done,” he told deputies. “It’s too scarred. The director of photography was killed. The director was injured. Alec Baldwin was involved.”