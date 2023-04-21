Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

Involuntary manslaughter charges against Alec Baldwin have been reportedly dropped by prosecutors in New Mexico. Baldwin was charged last year after he shot cinematographer Halyna Hutchins with what he thought was a prop gun during a rehearsal of a scene in the movie Rust.

The filing “without prejudice” means prosecutors could theoretically resurrect the case at some point in the future.

Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed is still facing criminal charges in the case, according to Deadline.

At the time of the shooting, Baldwin said that he didn’t pull the trigger but that was debunked by several experts online.

Baldwin had pleaded not guilty to the involuntary manslaughter charges brought by New Mexico prosecutors. The actor was facing the possibility of spending a maximum of 18 months in prison if found guilty on the involuntary manslaughter charge without a firearm enhancement according to Breitbart News.

Baldwin was originally facing five years in jail but prosecutors recently downgraded the charges against him.

Rust has reportedly re-commenced production in Montana this week, with Baldwin expected to return to complete the movie.

Baldwin still faces multiple civil lawsuits related to the on-set shooting death.

