The unidentified 51-year-old allegedly struck two cars in Seattle and was spotted by police about 40 miles north on I-5. After he refused to pull over, police deployed a spike strip to slow him down, KOMO reported.

The pursuit began in south King County and wound up in north Snohomish County before the suspect and dog were stopped.

Traffic congestion is down considerably in and around Seattle, due to stay-at-home measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

He eventually pulled off of the highway and crashed on a side road. Police told news organizations that neither he nor the dog were seriously injured, and the car suffered only minor damage.

Part of the pursuit was captured on a highway traffic camera.

The man is facing several charges, including DUI, reckless driving, hit-and-run and felony eluding, the Washington State Patrol said. It was not immediately clear where he was being held or if bond has been set in the case.