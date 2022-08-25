Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. – A deputy with the King County Sheriff’s Department was injured when a suspected impaired driver smashed into the deputy’s patrol SUV in a head-on collision Wednesday night. The driver was later arrested for DUI, according to officials.

The crash occurred in Snohomish County on State Route 2. The roadway was completely shut down around 9 p.m. as law enforcement personnel investigated the scene of the collision, Fox News Digital reported.

“This will likely be an extended road closure while units investigate,” Trooper Jacob Kennett of the Washington State Patrol noted on Twitter.

The unnamed deputy suffered a critical hand injury and “possible additional injuries,” according to Kennett.

“The driver of the other vehicle involved is currently in custody for DUI,” the trooper confirmed.

“The investigation is still on going and we appreciate your patience,” Kennett added. No further details about the suspect or the collision were immediately available.