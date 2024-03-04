Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

MARYSVILLE, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol sadly announced the death of Trooper Christoper Gadd on Saturday, March 2, 2024.

From the Officer Down Memorial Page: “Trooper Christopher Gadd was killed when his patrol car was struck by another vehicle while he was parked on the shoulder of I-5, near 136th Street NE in Marysville, at about 3:00 am.

“He was conducting DUI enforcement patrols when the crash occurred. The vehicle that struck him was traveling at a high rate of speed when drove into the back of his patrol car. The driver was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide while awaiting toxicology reports.

“Trooper Gadd had served with the Washington State Patrol for 2-1/2 years. He is survived by his wife, 2-year-old daughter, parents, and sister. His father also served with the Washington State Patrol and his sister serves with the Texas Highway Patrol.”

Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste said Gadd was a “good trooper and even better human being,” according to Kent Reporter.

“I’ve conveyed to the family our profound sorrow for what they and we are suffering from,” Batiste said. “Chris’ passing is a devastating loss to his family, who knows all too well about the risks of public safety service.”

He added: “The entire Washington State Patrol family mourns with them.”

Michael Clever was one of many people who showed up Sunday outside the Washington State Patrol Post in Marysville to honor Gadd, NBC King 5 reported.

“It’s a tragedy when anybody dies, but especially when somebody dies in service to other people,” Clever said. “It makes me feel good that other people feel the same way as I do. They, law enforcement, need our respect.”

Another community member, Ernest McBride said, “I just have a huge respect for law enforcement. Every day, they walk out of their door, they’re putting their life on the line for the public.”