INDIANAPOLIS — A violent 8-hours in Indianapolis has left 10 people shot and three dead. One of the shootings left four men critically injured as crime continues to surge across major American cities.

The series of violent crimes began around 7:35 p.m. Monday when police responded to one person shot. Police were then called again less than 10 minutes later to another shooting crime, Fox News reported.

Not long after, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department sent officers to their fifth shooting incident at 1:15 a.m. Tuesday. Upon arrival they discovered four men critically injured from gunfire and two cars shot up.

“We don’t really know the cause of the shooting at this point,” said IMPD Night Watch Commander Kerry Buckner. “We do know that it occurred, started in the house in the 4300 block and it spilled out into the street. It looks like there was some sort of gun fight around the SUV up there that has several bullet holes in it.”

Lastly, what is believed to be a murder-suicide was reported during the eight-hour period, leaving both a man and woman dead.

“This is a very unfortunate incident. Tensions are high and it is understandable because loved ones were lost today,” said IMPD’s Samone Burris.

“Hopefully our community wants to work with us even more now than ever … Instances like this, we don’t [want to] continue to see these every day – it has to stop,” Burris said of the shootings.

IMPD said no arrests have yet been made in any of the recent shootings.

The crimes are indicative of unfettered violence across the country, including in Indianapolis, where there were 122 homicides over 2021’s first six months, compared to 108 during the same period last year, FOX 59 reported.

Non-fatal shootings have also increased from January to July, with 368 shootings, compared to 255 in 2020.

In January, IMPD investigated what they called the city’s “largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade.” An overnight bloodbath on the northeast side of the city left six people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child. The suspect was identified as a 17-year-old family member, Law Officer reported.

In March, they investigated four deaths linked to the abduction of a 6-month-old girl. At the multi-unit residence on North Randolph Street, officers found four people dead, including a child. A suspect was later discovered hiding in the attic at the home and taken into custody after a standoff, Law Officer reported.