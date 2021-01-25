INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating what they call the city’s “largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade.” An overnight bloodbath on the northeast side of the city left multiple people dead, including a pregnant woman and her unborn child, early Sunday morning, authorities say.
“What happened this morning was a mass murder. A choice of an individual or individuals to bring, and I do not use these words lightly, terror to our community,” said Mayor Joe Hogsett. “Today Indianapolis has lost much. Including an unborn life. Justice will be done.”
Police were first called to the 3300 block of East 36th Street on a reported shooting just after 4 a.m. A juvenile victim was found there and taken to the hospital in critical condition. The juvenile is expected to survive, WKYC reported.
Then officers discovered multiple shooting victims in the same area in the 3500 block of Adams Street around 4:41 a.m.
“I myself am heartbroken for the lives that were taken too soon, for the young life that has forever been changed, and for the life that never got a chance to start,” said IMPD Chief Randal Taylor.
Homicide detectives have their work cut out. They are working to determine what happened as police cordoned off a block in each direction to search the area for evidence.
3/3 Police have expanded their perimeter at least a block in each direction as their search/investigation continues. @MaryWTHR has an update coming up at 9am pic.twitter.com/CqnnKvVDVQ
— Joe Fenton (@Joe_does_stuff) January 24, 2021