Police said it appears the family was targeted and they do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

“There are no right words to say at this time, how our community must come to terms with the largest mass casualty shooting in more than a decade,” Taylor said.

UPDATE: The mayor and police chief hold a press conference after 6 people killed, including a pregnant woman and an unborn child. A juvenile was also shot but expected to survive. Officials are calling this a targeted mass shooting at one home @WTHRcom pic.twitter.com/aIDq2hZevv — Lauren Kostiuk (@laurenkostiuk_) January 24, 2021

“I want those responsible to know that the full might of local, state and federal law enforcement are coming for them as I speak. Coming for them today. Coming for them tonight. Coming for them tomorrow and the day after that. Coming for them as long as it takes to find them,” Hogsett said.

The area where the shooting happened is along East 36th Street, five blocks west of Sherman Drive.