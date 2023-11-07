Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – A woman is in custody after reportedly driving her car into a building she thought was a Jewish school late Friday night, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Officers were dispatched about 11:30 p.m. to investigate a possible hate crime at a facility used by the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge, which has actually been labeled as an antisemitic hate group, FOX 59 reported.

Police discovered that Ruba Almaghtheh, 34, had backed her car into the building while several adults and children were inside.

Almaghtheh told officers she was watching news coverage of the Israel-Hamas war on television, and was offended by the “Hebrew Israelite” symbol on the outside building – so she decided to attack the facility.

However, the Anti-Defamation League defines the Israelite School of Universal and Practical Knowledge as an “extreme and antisemitic” sect of the Black Hebrew Israelites, according to the news outlet.

Almaghtheh told police she crashed into the building “on purpose” and also talked about “her people back home in Palestine” as she admitted to the criminal offense, according to law enforcement authorities.

The Indianapolis Jewish Community Relations Council released a statement regarding the “hate crime,” FOX reported.

“Although a Jewish facility was not targeted, solely due to ironic misidentification, this is yet another reminder to maintain security protocols, remain vigilant of suspicious activity and to report same promptly to the appropriate authorities,” the statement reads.

IMPD contacted the local FBI field office to continue to investigate the encounter.

Almaghtheh is due to make a court appearance on Wednesday.

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...