Share and speak up for justice, law & order...

INDIANAPOLIS – An off-duty deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office was mauled to death in Indianapolis on Tuesday while caretaking “pit bull-type dogs” for a friend.

The deputy was identified as 46-year-old Tamieka White. She was located critically injured inside a garage when officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the 1700 block of Forsythia Drive about 8 p.m. regarding reports of an aggressive dog, according to FOX 59.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with neighbors who said that a person had been attacked by an aggressive dog inside a nearby residence. Officers attempted to get inside the home and eventually located a female laying on the ground injured inside an adjacent garage.

IMPD Maj. Mike Leepper said on scene that police attempted to get inside in order to reach White, but were cut off by an aggressive dog. Consequently, officers were forced to “destroy” the animal in order to get near the badly injured woman.

Indianapolis fire crews and EMS were summoned to the scene for medical attention. Sadly, the female laying inside the garage was pronounced dead at the scene. She was subsequently identified as White.

An 8-year-old boy, who was identified as White’s son, also suffered dog bite wounds and was transported to a local hospital. He is listed in “good” condition, the Post Millennial reported.

It was the boy who came running out of the home asking for help, which led to the initial 911 call, according to a neighbor.

White began work as a deputy with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office in 2007. She was currently assigned in the Judicial Enforcement Division.

Major Leepper said the dogs involved in the attack were “meant to be” at the home and did not come from outside. White was watching the dogs for a friend, FOX 59 reported.

The Indianapolis Animal Care Services (IACS) said three live dogs, one dead dog, and one cat were impounded from the east side home following the deadly attack. IACS said all of the canines, including the deceased dog, appeared to be “pit bull-type dogs.”

5/9/2023

FATALITY – Marion County Deputy, Tamieka White, 46, was fatally mauled by a pit bull type dog she was dogsitting. Her 8-year-old son suffered injuries from the attack.

INDIANAPOLIS, IA

Location: Home on Forsythia Drive. "IACS said three live do… https://t.co/npLaxLEYBJ — National Pit Bull Victim Awareness NPBVA (@PitBullVictims) May 10, 2023

“Deputy White was a bright light to all that knew her,” said Sheriff Kerry Forestal. “We are immensely grateful for her nearly 17 years of service to our agency. We will work to uphold her legacy as a courageous and dedicated public servant.”

Share and speak up for justice, law & order...